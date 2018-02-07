STUDY: New Cancer Vaccine Totally Eliminates 97% Of Mice Tumors

A new cancer vaccine that activates T cells in tumors was found to be incredibly effective in mice, completely eliminating tumors in 97% of the mice tested, Stanford University School of Medicine researchers found.

When researchers injected tiny amounts of two immune-stimulating agents into physical tumors, all traces of cancer, “including distant, untreated metastases,” were totally eliminated in 87 of the 90 mice tested, notes Stanford Medicine News Center.

“Our approach uses a one-time application of very small amounts of two agents to stimulate the immune cells only within the tumor itself. In the mice, we saw amazing, bodywide effects, including the elimination of tumors all over the animal,” said professor of oncology and senior author of the study Ronald Levy, MD.

“When we use these two agents together, we see the elimination of tumors all over the body,” Levy added. “This approach bypasses the need to identify tumor-specific immune targets and doesn’t require wholesale activation of the immune system or customization of a patient’s immune cells.” – READ MORE

