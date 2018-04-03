Politics Security
GUN GRAB: Chicago Suburb Heavily Populated with Arab-Americans Bans AR-15 Rifles, Other Semi-Automatic Guns
Members of the village board in the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield have voted unanimously to ban certain semi-automatic firearms.
The amendment to the village’s gun ordinance restricts firearms that village leaders define as assault weapons along with high-capacity magazines. That includes the AR-15, which has been used in mass shootings.
Deerfield has an Arab-American population of about 48 percent, many of which are Muslims.
The new law goes into effect June 13. Residents who don’t remove banned weapons by then face a fine of $1,000 a day.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
DEERFIELD, Ill. — Members of the village board in the northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield have voted unanimously to ban certain semi-automatic firearms. The amendment to the village's gun ordinance restricts firearms that village leaders define as assault weapons along with high-capacity magazines. That includes the AR-15, which has been used in mass shootings.