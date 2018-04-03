True Pundit

Mueller Fail: After Millions in Taxpayer Money, First Person Sentenced in Special Counsel Probe Gets Slap on Wrist

Robert Mueller.

A legacy of lies and failure while commissioned by tax money continued Tuesday.

The first person sentenced in his expensive Special Counsel probe just walked away laughing after sentencing in federal court.

Prior to sentencing, Mueller had asked the judge to make an example out of the defendant, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Instead the judge made an example out of Mueller and his team’s “work.”

We’ve seen stiffer penalties for drunk driving.

