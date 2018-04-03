GAME ON: Trump says he’ll guard Mexican border with military against Honduran Migrant Horde

President Trump said Tuesday he will use the military to guard the border with Mexico against a “caravan” of illegal immigrants approaching the U.S.

“We are going to be guarding our border with our military. That’s a big step,” Mr. Trump told reporters.

He said he has been speaking to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis about deploying the military on the border.

About 1,000 immigrants from Central America, mainly Honduras, are moving in a group through Mexico toward the U.S. Some of them are expected to seek asylum if they reach the U.S.

“We cannot have people flowing into our country illegally, disappearing, and by the way never showing up for court,” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “If it reaches our border, our laws are so weak and so pathetic … it’s like we have no border.”

