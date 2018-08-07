GUN CONTROL FAIL: Over 60 People Shot In Chicago Over Weekend

Law enforcement officials say that Chicago, which has some of the strictest gun control laws in the United States, experienced a blood-soaked weekend as dozens of people were shot, many fatally.

ABC 7 Chicago reports that from Friday at 5 p.m. through Sunday night, at least 63 people were shot, with at least 10 dying from their injuries.

One paramedic reportedly described the streets of Chicago as being “a war zone.”

“We know that some of these incidents were targeted and are related to gang conflicts in those areas,” Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said on Sunday. “They take advantage of that opportunity and they shoot into a crowd, no matter who they hit.”- READ MORE

Texas schools have been adding metal detectors and armed personnel in an effort to improve campus security in response to the deadly May attack at a Houston-area high school that left eight students and two teachers dead.

Among the steps that Texas apparently won’t be taking anytime soon is tightening restrictions on gun access for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

In the aftermath of the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott suggested that Texas should look for ways to keep guns away from people who pose “an immediate danger to others,” which is the point of so-called red flag laws like those passed by six states since the February massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

But faced with criticism from gun enthusiasts in the country’s largest conservative state, Abbott — who gets top ratings from the National Rifle Association — later clarified that he was only suggesting such laws be part of a broader conversation about school security and that he thinks there’s growing opposition to the idea of gun restrictions.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate, was even more forceful.

“I have never supported these policies, nor has the majority of the Texas Senate,” he said minutes after the last in a series of state Senate hearings on gun violence.

The one-two punch by the state’s top Republicans drew cheers from gun rights advocates in a state that has more than 1.2 million handgun license holders and allows the open carry in public of handguns and long rifles.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1