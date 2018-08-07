Peter Fonda Encourages Voter Fraud So Democrats Can Win

Actor Peter Fonda, who last made headlines when he said he wanted to “rip Barron Trump from his mother” and put him in a “cage with pedophiles,” is back in the headlines again.

This time, Fonda suggests Democrats commit voter fraud so they can win elections. Oh, and mail fraud, or theft, or some sort of other serious crime.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who expressed concern that “only 21 percent” of millennials voted in the last election, Fonda wrote: “Then we have to take them by the hand and lead them to the water and teach them to drink! If you have a millennial in your family, take their early ballots, fill them out and mail them in, or take the ballot to the voting place and give it to the officials… no more worrying!”- READ MORE

For Hollywood money men, maybe there really is such a thing as bad publicity.

After aging Hollywood liberal Peter Fonda launched his name back into the headlines last week with a vicious series of Twitter postings implying child rape of 12-year-old Barron Trump and the sexual humiliation of a female Trump administration cabinet member (among other evils), his new film hit movie screens in limited release to five theaters.

Judging by the box office take, keeping it limited might be a good idea.

According to the entertainment website The Wrap, Fonda’s movie “Boundaries” generated a measly $30,395 last weekend – and average screen earning of only $6,079.

When Fonda’s heinous Twitter attacks became public – he deleted them quickly – Sony Pictures clearly realized it had a potential debacle on its hands. – READ MORE

