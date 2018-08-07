REPORT: President Trump to Declassify June 2017 Carter Page FISA Renewal App Signed By Rod Rosenstein

It looks like President Trump may have had enough and he’s ready to declassify the Carter Page FISA renewal app DAG Rosenstein signed so the American public can know the truth.

President Trump may also possibly declassify the FBI’s 302 notes on 12 interviews they conducted with twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr between December 2016 – May 2017.

Look this month for POTUS to declassify … — 20 redacted pages of June 2017 FISA renewal … and possibly … — 63 pages of emails and notes b/t Ohr & Steele — FD-302 summaries of 12 FBI interviews w/ Ohr re Steele … and watch Dems and media toadies become apoplectic — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 5, 2018

Things are about to get interesting–it looks like President Trump is gearing up to really turn up the heat on DAG Rod Rosenstein. – READ MORE

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes claimed Sunday that the American public will be “shocked” when it sees the remaining blacked out portions of the FBI’s applications for spy warrants against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

“We are quite confident that once the American people see these 20 pages, at least for those that will get real reporting on this issue, they will be shocked by what’s in that FISA application,” Nunes said in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

Nunes’ comments raise expectations about what information remains hidden behind 20-plus pages of the FBI’s fourth and final application for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against Page.

The Department of Justice released portions of the four FISA applications on July 20 in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. A majority of the information remains redacted because it is classified.

Nunes and his fellow Republicans on the Intelligence Committee asked President Donald Trump in a June 14 letter to declassify 21 pages from the final FISA application, which was signed by deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. – READ MORE

