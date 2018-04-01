Politics TV
Guilfoyle on Clinton’s Election Complaints: ‘Nobody Likes a Sore Loser’ (VIDEO)
WATCH:
Hillary Clinton was back on the speaking circuit Thursday, addressing students at Rutgers University in New Jersey and pushing back on those who have called on her to leave the national political scene.
The former secretary of state suggested the criticism has a sexist tone, questioning why unsuccessful male presidential candidates were not told to “shut up” after their losses.
Clinton also called out the media for labeling her “shrill” during the 2016 presidential campaign, while failing to take issue with some of President Trump’s behavior.
Kimberly Guilfoyle said she finds Clinton’s remarks aggravating, because “nobody likes a sore loser.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Kimberly Guilfoyle said she finds Hillary Clinton's excuses for her 2016 election loss aggravating, because "nobody likes a sore loser."