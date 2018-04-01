VIDEO: Trump says opioid crisis linked to ‘sanctuary’ cities

President Trump used his weekly address to associate a surge in opioid overdose deaths with local governments not cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

“Every day, an average of 116 Americans die from an opioid-related overdose. This is a national crisis that demands immediate action,“ Trump said.

After discussing his recently announced administration strategy of drug-use prevention, tougher penalties for dealers, and more drug treatment, Trump said opioid abuse is linked to local immigration-enforcement policies.

“If our brave federal agents are going to be successful in stopping this deadly epidemic, then we must stop lawless sanctuary cities. Sanctuary cities release thousands of dangerous criminal aliens into our communities — including drug traffickers, drug dealers, and vicious gang members,” he said. – READ MORE

