Roseanne, in praise of Trump, says president has ‘freed so many children held in bondage to pimps’

Roseanne Barr offered some words of praise for President Trump on Twitter Friday night, claiming he “has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world.”

“President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world,” Barr tweeted. “Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now.”

The comments appeared to be related to an article she shared that discusses her show and its relation to Trump. She said in another tweet, “the writer is so gracious to me, but, I do like the President.” – READ MORE

