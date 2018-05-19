Texas lt gov suggests having ‘too many entrances’ to schools makes shootings worse (VIDEO)

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) suggested on Friday that having “too many entrances and too many exits” at schools may have worsened the effects of Friday’s deadly mass shooting at a Santa Fe, Texas, high school.

“We may have to look at the design of our schools moving forward and retrofitting schools that are already built,” Patrick, a staunch opponent of new gun control measures, said at a news conference.

“There are too many entrances and too many exits to our over 8,000 campuses in Texas,” he continued. “There aren’t enough people to put a guard at every entrance and exit. You would be talking 25, 30, 40,000 people.”

TX Lt Gov Dan Patrick, a fierce opponent of gun control, says today's shooting may have been caused by Texas schools having "too many entrances and too many exits." pic.twitter.com/tLByRqL6oX — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 18, 2018

Patrick’s comments came hours after a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School, 30 miles outside of Houston, killing 10 people and leaving another 10 injured. – READ MORE

