Feminist Natalie Portman Finally Asked About Signing Petition To Pardon Child Rapist Roman Polanski

The Left and Portman’s Hollywood pals have been largely silent on the Polanski issue since the inception of the #MeToo and “Time’s Up” campaigns. But in an interview on Tuesday, Portman was finally asked about her signature on the petition asking to pardon the director.

“You signed the Roman Polanski petition after he was arrested in Switzerland in 2009. How do you feel about that now?” asked BuzzFeed.

“I take responsibility for not thinking about it enough. Someone I respected gave it to me, and said, ‘I signed this. Will you too?’ And I was like, sure. It was a mistake,” said the 36-year-old.

“The thing I feel like I gained from it is empathy towards people who have made mistakes. We lived in a different world, and that doesn’t excuse anything. But you can have your eyes opened and completely change the way you want to live. My eyes were not open,” Portman added.- READ MORE

