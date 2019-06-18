Guatemalan teen mother pushed through Rio Grande in wheelchair — holding premature baby born in Mexico

A Guatemalan teen was found inside a Border Patrol processing center last week holding a premature baby she told aid workers she brought with her after an emergency c-section in Mexico.

An unidentified immigration activist told KGBT’s Sydney Hernandez she came across a 17-year-old girl at the central processing facility in McAllen, Texas who was swaddling a tiny premature baby in a sweatshirt. The activist said the baby was in need of immediate medical attention.

The teen mother reportedly told the activist she had an emergency c-section in Mexico about a month ago, and she was pushed across the border, through the Rio Grande River, in a wheelchair.

Victor Velazquez, a physicians assistant specializing in pediatrics, said the mother put her child's life in serious danger.