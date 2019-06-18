Biden: Obama ‘Had No Time to Explain the Affordable Care Act’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden claimed Monday that former President Barack Obama had “no time to explain the Affordable Care Act” because of the volume of problems he encountered in his presidency.

The former vice president’s comments were off the cuff, but they still belied the fact that Obama campaigned for re-election in 2012 on his signature health care law, also known as Obamacare, and held countless town halls and speeches about it before and after its passage in 2010. Those remarks included constant promises that no one would lose their preferred doctor or insurance under the law.

Biden was one of 10 Democratic presidential candidates scheduled to appear at the Poor People's Campaign's presidential forum in Washington, where he took a question from MSNBC host Joy Reid about how he would accomplish his legislative goals. Even if Sen. Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) loses his position as majority leader in 2020, Biden as president would still likely face Republicans capable of filibustering ambitious liberal legislation in the Senate.