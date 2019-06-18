Fox Contributor Won’t ‘Stand Down’ from Exposing Truth After Racist Insults from ‘Impeach Trump’ Rallygoers

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones exposed the racism present at an “Impeach Trump” rally over the weekend but made it clear the experience won’t stop him from doing his job during an interview with Sean Hannity on Monday night.

According to Jones, one protester told him to go “pick cotton” and another told him to “go back to Kenya.”

“I was just asking these people simple questions about if they felt like the president should be impeached or not, these guys come up to me and they say, you know, ‘go back to Fox News to pick cotton,’ they say ‘go back to Kenya.’ This is who these people are. But I doubt many people in the media are going to condemn these people.”

Despite the hateful rhetoric, Jones vowed not to stay silent about the issue and that he would continue reaching out to minority communities.

“If they think I’m going to stand down because they yelled obscene things at me, they’ve got another thing coming,” said Jones. – READ MORE