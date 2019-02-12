Group of 330 Migrants Apprehended in New Mexico, Says CBP

The group mainly consisted of Central American families and unaccompanied minors, although CBP did not identify their countries of origin. Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) said they provided initial medical screenings and determined none of the subjects in custody required immediate medical attention, according to the agency’s press release.

