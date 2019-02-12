Rashida Tlaib wrote column for Louis Farrakhan publication in 2006

Freshman Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib once wrote a column for the Final Call, an official publication of the Nation of Islam and its notorious leader Louis Farrakhan.

Tlaib, a Palestinian American, has been facing criticism ever since her arrival in Congress and promise to impeach President Trump using profane language.

She later came under bipartisan criticism from Jewish groups for appearing with radical anti-Israel activists during her swearing-in ceremony in Michigan, with some activists previously praising terror group Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorists, and saying that Israel has no right to exist.

But it now has been unearthed that she was a guest contributor in 2006 to the publication that reprints Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic comments and offers their defense.

“Lost in the often-vitriolic national quarrel over immigration reform is any examination of proposed measures that would result in excessive punishment, such as detention and deportation, for the most minor offenses,” Tlaib wrote in a 2006 post in the Final Call. “Concern for ‘national security’ has introduced unprecedented insecurity to living in the United States as a legal permanent resident.”

