Northam says he’s restored voting rights of 10,000 former convicts

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced since took office, voting rights to more than 10,000 residents previously convicted of felony charges have been restored.

The announcement comes as Northam has faced calls from prominent Democratic politicians in Virginia and elsewhere to resign after he admitted he wore blackface to a dance party during college.

