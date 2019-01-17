NANCY? Raspy Pelosi mumbles, stumbles through defense of disinviting Trump from SOTU (VIDEO)

Something may seriously be wrong with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday morning, Pelosi visibly struggled to verbalize and explain a letter that she sent to President Donald Trump.

The California Democrat sent Trump a letter essentially disinviting him from delivering the State of the Union address on January 29 while the government is partially shutdown.

When asked about her scathing letter, Pelosi’s response was jumbled and all over the place. She was mumbling, speaking very low, and her voice sounded scratchy and raspy, like something was wrong with her.

It sounded like it was painful for her to explain to reporters why she was disinviting Trump from addressing the nation and claimed it was because of the “security concerns” that the State of the Union poses.

Mumbles Pelosi trying to explain why she doesn't want President Trump to give the State of the Union address. She wants to silence Trump. 😭pic.twitter.com/A4cWRU4XR9 — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 16, 2019

“We’ve never really had a State of the Union when government is in a shutdown since the Budget Act in the 70s,” Pelosi told reporters. “But that isn’t the point. The point is security.” – READ MORE