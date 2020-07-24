Gretchen Whitmer Defunds Police: Cuts $115 Million from State Cops, Replaces Portion with Fed Cash

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-155 on Wednesday, which cut $115.07 million from the Michigan State Police budget.

Talk radio host Steve Gruber reported Whitmer ordered the cut, along with others, including $392.67 million being slashed from the Department of Corrections and $36.46 million from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The cut to the State Police equals roughly one-quarter of the agency’s funding, according to Gruber.

The cuts were made as Republican legislative leaders and the governor negotiate how to close a $2.2 billion budget deficit, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Whitmer is replacing a portion of the cut funds — $107 million — with funds from the federal coronavirus stimulus bill. The real hurt will likely be felt in 2021, when the MSP cuts remain and the additional federal funds are not available to fill the gap. – READ MORE

