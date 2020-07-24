Chicago Mayor Says Sending Feds to High-Crime Cities is Sexist

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot (D.) suggested at a press conference on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is deploying federal officers to cities because their mayors are Democratic women.

“The president has been on a campaign now for some time against Democratic mayors across the country,” Lightfoot said. “Whether it’s me, whether it’s Keisha Lance Bottoms in Atlanta, whether it’s Muriel Bowser in Washington, D.C., whether it’s Jenny Durkan in Seattle. You see a common theme here?”

Trump announced Wednesday a surge of federal officers to Chicago to combat the high levels of violent crime in the city. Year-to-date murders in Chicago are up 51 percent, and shootings are up 47 percent, according to the most recent crime statistics. – READ MORE

