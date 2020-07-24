Trump Challenges Biden To Mental Exam: ‘Let’s Take A Test Right Now’

President Trump on Sunday questioned former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental state, challenging him to take the same cognitive test he has taken.

Trump took the test, known as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, in 2018. He later said that his doctor said he “aced” it.

“Let’s take a test right now. Let’s go down, Joe and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took,” Trump said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Host Chris Wallace said the test is not difficult.

“It’s not – well it’s not the hardest test,” Wallace said. “They have a picture and it says ‘what’s that’ and it’s an elephant.”

“No, no, no,” Trump said, calling Wallace’s dismissal “a misrepresentation.”

“It’s all misrepresentation,” Trump said. “Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very hard, the last five questions.” – READ MORE

