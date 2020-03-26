Greta Thunberg Says She Had Coronavirus, Self-Isolated, And Recovered

We haven’t heard from Greta Thunberg, the climate alarmist from Sweden who wowed the world with her predictions that the world is ending, in a while — but she’s back.

Greta, 17, says she had what she thinks is the coronavirus (she wasn’t tested), self-isolated — and got better:

“The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside,” the teenager wrote in a post on Instagram. “When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning.”

“Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever.

“In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. – READ MORE

