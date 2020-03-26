Graham on Coronavirus Stimulus: If Bill Is Not Passed in Next 48 Hours, Lawmakers’ Pay Should Be Cut Off

If Congress does not pass an economic stimulus package in the next 48 hours, lawmakers should have their pay cut off, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) says.

On Fox News late Tuesday, the Republican senator spoke about the massive stimulus package, citing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) comment that they were in “the 2-yard line” as he added, “But here’s the problem, there are 20 people playing defense.”

“Here’s what I say: If we don’t have a bill in the next 48 hours, every member and every staff personnel up here should lose their pay and their benefits until we pass a bill,” Graham said, noting Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) has a bill to do that.

“If we don’t have a bill in the next 48 hours, I’m going to go to the floor of the Senate and make a unanimous consent request to cut our pay and benefits off until we pass one.”

The lawmaker is not having it anymore, as he is urging his colleagues to pass the package.

“Pass the damn bill,” Graham said, adding, “People are out of work. They need a paycheck. The doctors and nurses are under siege. They need medical supplies. Small businesses have been put out of business, let’s put them back in business. Enough already, pass the damn bill.” – READ MORE

