Report: Matt Gaetz Introduces Bill That’ll Block All Federal Funds From China-Owned Businesses

A Republican congressman wants to make sure none of the proposed economic relief in response to the coronavirus pandemic is funneled into businesses owned by the Chinese government.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced the “No CHINA Act” on Tuesday, legislation that would ensure no money appropriated by Congress in fiscal 2020, including relief funds used to prop up American businesses reeling from quarantine orders, goes toward supporting China, which has engaged in a blame game with the United States about the origins of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

“China’s inaction, distortion of data, and outright lies have exacerbated the global coronavirus epidemic, and helped fuel its rapid global spread,” Gaetz wrote in a statement describing the legislation. “Under the ‘No CHINA Act,’ companies owned by the Chinese government will not receive any American taxpayer dollars from Congressional aid packages.”

The Senate has hit a rut in trying to pass an economic relief bill to fund small businesses and workers struggling as much of the country takes an extended break to slow the spread of the virus. Another vote on the roughly $2 trillion relief package is expected later today or tomorrow. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --