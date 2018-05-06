Greitens impeachment to be considered in special session, Missouri lawmakers say

Missouri lawmakers on Thursday announced they’re calling a special session to order to discuss the possible impeachment of Gov. Eric Greitens.

The session, to be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 18, will explore the allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources against the Republican governor.

The move will mark the first time in state history that lawmakers have called a special session, which are typically called by governors.

Missouri House and Senate leaders said they’ve collected more than the constitutionally required signatures of three-fourths of the members of each chamber to summon the session.

Lawmakers will consider “disciplinary actions” against Greitens, according to their petition, which could include less reprimands than impeachment. – READ MORE

