Utah Republican booed for telling crowd they can’t impeach Trump just ‘because you don’t like him’

Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart was booed at a town hall meeting this week after telling constituents they can’t impeach President Trump “just because you don’t like him.”

“You can’t impeach a president because you don’t like him — and that’s what some of you would do,” Stewart said at the Wednesday meeting, in response to the very first audience question, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Stewart reportedly faced a constant barrage of jeers from the crowd through the event. Half of the few questions he answered were about Trump, the Tribune reported.

Stewart reportedly even threatened to leave part way through the event, as the audience repeatedly interrupted him while he was trying to answer their questions. – READ MORE

