Porn Star Payment Likely Not Illegal, Says Former FEC Chairman

It “really doesn’t matter” if President Donald Trump or his lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 since there’s a “strong argument” that it wasn’t a campaign expenditure, according to former Federal Election Commission Chairman Bradley Smith.

“I think that there’s a very strong argument that this is not a campaign contribution and not a campaign expenditure,” Smith told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Thursday night on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“And it really doesn’t matter whether Cohen paid or Trump paid it or Trump reimbursed Cohen. If it’s not a campaign expenditure, it’s not going to be covered by campaign finance laws,” said Smith (pictured above on far right).

Smith’s comments followed a bombshell revelation Wednesday by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity.” Giuliani disclosed that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the money he paid Daniels in October 2016, in return for her agreement to keep quiet about an alleged affair more than 10 years before. Trump previously said he knew nothing of the payment, which occurred shortly before the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

