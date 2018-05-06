True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Porn Star Payment Likely Not Illegal, Says Former FEC Chairman

Posted on by
Share:

It “really doesn’t matter” if President Donald Trump or his lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 since there’s a “strong argument” that it wasn’t a campaign expenditure, according to former Federal Election Commission Chairman Bradley Smith.

“I think that there’s a very strong argument that this is not a campaign contribution and not a campaign expenditure,” Smith told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Thursday night on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“And it really doesn’t matter whether Cohen paid or Trump paid it or Trump reimbursed Cohen. If it’s not a campaign expenditure, it’s not going to be covered by campaign finance laws,” said Smith (pictured above on far right).

Smith’s comments followed a bombshell revelation Wednesday by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity.” Giuliani disclosed that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the money he paid Daniels in October 2016, in return for her agreement to keep quiet about an alleged affair more than 10 years before. Trump previously said he knew nothing of the payment, which occurred shortly before the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Porn Star Payment Likely Not Illegal, Says Former FEC Chairman
Porn Star Payment Likely Not Illegal, Says Former FEC Chairman

Brad Smith said there are 'many things that can influence' election outcome without breaking federal campaign laws

LifeZette LifeZette
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: