Green New Deal: Build Enough ‘High-Speed Rail’ to Make Air Travel Unnecessary

An Outline Of The “green New Deal” Shows Progressive Democrats Hope To Expand High-speed Rail Transportation Across The United States To “a Scale Where Air Travel Stops Becoming Necessary.”

The proposal — championed by freshman congresswoman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) — calls for the federal government to tackle “climate change” and “systemic injustice” by eliminating “pollution and greenhouse gas emissions” to meet “100 percent of the power demand” through “clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources.”

The plan outlines 14 different proposed “infrastructure and industrial” projects to meet its objective to “totally overhaul” transportation in the U.S.

“Every project strives to remove greenhouse gas emissions and pollution from every sector of our economy” by “massively expanding electric vehicle manufacturing, build charging stations everywhere, build out highspeed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary,” the outline reads. – READ MORE