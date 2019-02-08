Ocasio-Cortez: Latinos Can’t Be Illegals Because They’re ‘Descendants of Native People’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Thursday criticized U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and argued in support of undocumented Latinos in the United States, saying the latter cannot be “criminalized” on “Native” U.S. land because they are “descendants of Native people.”

The self-described Democratic socialist spoke on Thursday alongside several liberal groups, including MoveOn and United We Dream, a pro-immigration group that calls for ICE to be abolished. She repeatedly slammed ICE, claiming it “repeatedly and systematically violates human rights.”

“They do not deserve a dime until they can prove that they are honoring human rights, until they can make a good faith effort to expand and embrace immigrants … Until they can prove good faith to an American ideal, they do not deserve any resources for their radical agenda. We have to have respect for children, respect for families, respect for human rights, and respect for the right of human mobility,” Ocasio-Cortez said of the agency tasked with enforcing U.S. immigration laws.

The freshman congresswoman went on to suggest ICE has not given due respect to those who enter the country illegally. The United Sates must “respect for the right of human mobility,” she said before adding, “because it is a right.”

“Because we are standing on Native land, and Latino people are descendants of Native people. And we cannot be … criminalized simply for our identity or our status.” – READ MORE