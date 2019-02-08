REPORT: Dem 2020 Hopeful Amy Klobuchar Losing Staff Over ‘Bursts Of Cruelty’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was planning to announce a possible presidential campaign this weekend, but those plans may have to wait after a report emerged Wednesday night alleging Klobuchar is cruel and potentially abusive to her staff.

The Huffington Post reported Wednesday that “at least three people have withdrawn from consideration to lead Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s nascent 2020 presidential campaign” over Klobuchar’s “history of mistreating her staff.”

Klobuchar was expected to announce the formation of a presidential exploratory committee this weekend at an event in her home state of Minnesota, and she’s widely regarded as a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Although she is far from moderate, Klobuchar has made a name for herself among fellow Democrats for being both a vocal and capable spokesperson for left-leaning policies within their ranks.

But several former staffers reportedly told the Huffington Post that Klobuchar is prone to “bursts of cruelty” and to sending strings of abusive and belittling emails to staff in the middle of the night. Others said that Klobuchar “tasked them or their co-workers with performing personal errands, such as making her personal appointments, washing dishes at her home or picking up her dry cleaning” — duties senate staff members are prohibited from doing. – READ MORE