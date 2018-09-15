BOOKER BREAKS SILENCE AFTER CLARENCE HAYMAKER ON ‘SPARTACUS’ MOMENT – BACKTRACKS COMPLETELY

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker corrected comments he made comparing himself to “Spartacus,” saying he did not mean it.

From last week, Justice Clarence Thomas: "Honorable – if we could use that word about more people who are in public life, people who actually ask the questions at confirmation hearings, instead of 'Spartacus'…" Watch full @FedSoc conversation – 7pm ET on C-SPAN2 #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/PNgIofgvJC — CSPAN (@cspan) September 12, 2018

Booker said “no” when asked in a Thursday interview with The Hill if he meant to call himself Spartacus for threatening to release confidential documents related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. – READ MORE