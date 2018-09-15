    True Pundit

    BOOKER BREAKS SILENCE AFTER CLARENCE HAYMAKER ON ‘SPARTACUS’ MOMENT – BACKTRACKS COMPLETELY

    New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker corrected comments he made comparing himself to “Spartacus,” saying he did not mean it.

    Booker said “no” when asked in a Thursday interview with The Hill if he meant to call himself Spartacus for threatening to release confidential documents related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. – READ MORE

     

