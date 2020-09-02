Green Bay Police: Antifa Member with Flamethrower Cried in Fetal Position When Caught

A suspected member of Antifa — who was allegedly armed with a flamethrower — cried in the fetal position before his arrest during a Saturday evening protest in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to law enforcement.

WBAY reports; Matthew Banta, 23, is charged with obstructing an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping.

The criminal complaint says Banta “is known to be a violent Antifa member who incites violence in otherwise relatively peaceful protests.” Police say he’s known as “Commander Red.”

[…]

A responding officer says he saw four individuals walking towards a protest with baseball bats. One man was wearing a metal helmet with goggles and military-style gear with multiple pouches, and was carrying an Antifa flag. When the officer pulled his squad car in front of the group, they ran away. The officer caught Banta, who was carrying the flag, and says Banta “dropped into the fetal position and began crying.” – READ MORE

