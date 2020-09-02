Pelosi Admits Breaking Lockdown For Salon Visit; Blames Business, Says She Did Nothing Wrong

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released a statement via her deputy chief of staff confessing to breaking city lockdown rules to get her hair done indoors at a San Francisco salon on Monday, seemingly without wearing a mask.

Pelosi, however, is not admitting to any wrongdoing, instead shifting blame to the salon she visited.

“The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements,” said a statement from Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill, according to FOX KTVU.

“This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” Hammill added. “The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.”

“Security footage taken from the small business and provided to Fox News appears to confirm the salon owner’s allegation, showing the leading House Democrat with wet hair and no mask walking through the shop on Monday,” The Daily Wire reported earlier on Tuesday. “Hair salons across the city were allowed to open for outdoor services only on Monday for the first time since March.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --