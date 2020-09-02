Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Moving From Residence After Far-Left Extremists Attack It

Democrat Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told residents in his condo building on Monday that he intends to move out of the facility after it was attacked by far-left extremists, saying that he was doing so for their safety.

The Oregonian reported that Wheeler told residents that it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” that he finds a new place to live.

“I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position,” the email said. “It’s unfair to all of you who have no role in politics or in my administration.”

The local paper reported that Wheeler bought a two-bedroom condo in the 114 unit building in 2017 for $840,000. – READ MORE

