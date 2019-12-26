Bloomberg, Worth $55 Billion, Exploited Prison Labor To Promote His Campaign, Report Says

Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is one of the wealthiest people in the world, reportedly used prison labor to make campaign phone calls promoting his campaign.

“Through a third-party vendor, the Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign contracted New Jersey-based call center company ProCom, which runs calls centers in New Jersey and Oklahoma,” The Intercept reported. “Two of the call centers in Oklahoma are operated out of state prisons. In at least one of the two prisons, incarcerated people were contracted to make calls on behalf of the Bloomberg campaign.”

A source told The Intercept that one of the prisons that was used was a women’s prison where the women were making calls to California and disclosed that they were paid for by the Bloomberg campaign, but did not disclose that they were making the calls while incarcerated.

The Bloomberg campaign confirmed the story in an email to The Intercept, claiming that they would not have engaged in doing business with the subcontractor if they would have known that prison labor would have been used. – READ MORE