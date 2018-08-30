GREAT TRUMP: U.S. Economy Best In Almost Four Years

The U.S. economy keeps moving strongly forward; in the second quarter of 2018, it crescendoed to its best performance since the third quarter of 2014.

The Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 4.2% annualized rate, up from 4.1% in July. According to Reuters, business spending on software increased more than previously estimated and the U.S. imported less petroleum.

Over the first half of 2018, the economy grew 3.2%; consumer spending was stimulated by the Trump administration’s $1.5 trillion tax cut package, which cut the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% starting Jan. 1. – READ MORE

Nearly halfway through President’s Donald Trump’s term, a CNN reporter went to Pennsylvania to ask Democrats who voted for Trump what their thoughts were now — and it didn’t go as planned.

When CNN reporter Jason Carroll went to Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, he interviewed three independents, three Democrats, and one Republican.

Registered Democrat Anne Marie Lenahan voted for Trump and said she still supports him.

She told CNN that she forgives President Trump for his alleged affairs with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal because the economy has improved. – READ MORE