Dick’s Sporting Goods Isn’t Doing Well. You’ll Never Guess Why.

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales and forecast further declines this year due to tighter controls on gun sales, sending its shares down 8 percent.

The company posted a 1.9 percent fall in same-store sales, bigger than the average estimate of a 0.62 percent drop, also blaming weak sales of Under Armour products at its stores.

Dick’s was one of the first retailers to stop selling assault rifles and high-capacity magazines as well as bar the sale of guns to people under age 21, following a massacre at a Florida high school in February.

The company had predicted that its hunting guns business would be pressurized due to the change in its gun sales policy but said the move also attracted more people to its stores. – READ MORE

The anti-gun Left could not contain their excitement when news broke on Monday that a federal judge in Seattle extended a ban on Austin-based company Defense Distributed which prevented it from hosting 3D-printable gun files, though the company has a license from the State Department to do so, and, you know, First Amendment protections.

The ruling was intensely shaky and a jab to both the First and Second Amendment, so naturally Democrats were aroused.

But their celebration was premature.

Defense Distributed founder Cody Wilson crushed their short-lived happiness during a Tuesday press conference where he revealed that he actually won’t be stopped from sharing technical data; he will simply sell the files via his website, defcad.com. (Yes, he can do this.)- READ MORE