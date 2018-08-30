BIASED MUCH? Top Google News Story — CNN Claims Google News Isn’t ‘Rigged’

In the midst of the Tuesday fury over allegations that Google News uses a biased algorithm that results in far fewer links to conservative news sites, the top story on Google News was a CNN article defending Google News.

When readers went into Google, clicked “news,” then clicked “top stories” in the U.S., the No. 1 link was a CNN article headlined “Trump slams Google search as ‘rigged’ — but it’s not.”

The piece lays out what President Trump has said about reports of Google bias, then provides a platform for the search engine to deny, deny, deny.

“Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” a Google spokesperson told CNN. “We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.” – READ MORE

On the same day that President Trump slammed social media companies for what he claimed was a bias against conservative media, a bipartisan group of lawmakers went after Google’s CEO for refusing to testify next week on Capitol Hill.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai drew widespread criticism from senators of both parties after it was announced that he would not testify on Sept. 5 before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but instead would send Kent Walker, the company’s senior vice president for global affairs, to the hearing.

“This is the United States Senate, this is an important issue, and we deserve to hear from the decision-makers, not the people who carry out the decisions,” said Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, according to Bloomberg.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., who chairs the committee, said that Walker was not sufficiently high up in the tech company to provide testimony before Congress, but backed away from issuing a subpoena for Pichai to appear.

“I don’t normally subpoena people to be part of the solution,” Burr said. “Google chooses not to participate and being part of the solution. That’s a decision they made.” – READ MORE