Arian Foster: We Won’t Be Playing Football in 50 Years. It’s an Extremely Dangerous Sport

Former NFL running back Arian Foster expressed his belief that within the next 50 years, people will stop playing football, citing the dangers the sport poses to an individual’s health. He added that he could have Chronic Trauma Encephalopathy (CTE) from his time in the NFL, which is a reason why he won’t support his children playing the sport.

Foster, who retired from the NFL in 2016, made these remarks during an interview on Barstool Sport’s “Pardon My Take” on Wednesday. CTE “is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma,” and is often found in football players.

Barstool’s Dan Katz asked Foster whether he thought health risks like CTE jeopardized the future of football in America.

“I do,” Foster said. “Not in the near future. But, I would say in the future…. I would say, like 50-60 years down the road, because if you look at the science, it’s getting more and more clear on it that this is an extremely dangerous sport.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *