"Great Reset" – 61% Of Nations Have Decimated Liberty With COVID Restrictions

An international human rights group has warned that the majority of nations across the globe have implemented COVID related restrictions that have severely eroded the liberties of their citizens.

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), based in Sweden, reports that 61 per cent of countries have used restrictions “that were concerning from a democracy and human rights perspective.”

‘These violated democratic standards because they were either disproportionate, illegal, indefinite or unnecessary in relation to the health threat,” the group declared in its report.

Even more concerning was the finding that almost half of all Democratic countries implemented measures that violate basic human rights:

The group has warned that most at risk from the restrictions is freedom of expression:

IDEA also noted that half of all countries have used COVID to implement restrictions in the name of preventing “disinformation” about the virus – READ MORE

