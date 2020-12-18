Twitter To Remove ‘Harmful, Misleading Or False Information’ On COVID-19 Vaccinations

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that tweets containing ‘false or misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccinations’ will be removed.
Tweets claiming that vaccines “intentionally cause harm to control populations” or promote ‘conspiracy theories’ can and will be removed to a post on their official blog;
Moving forward and beginning next week, we are expanding the policy and may require people to remove Tweets which advance harmful false or misleading narratives about COVID-19 vaccinations, including:
- False claims that suggest immunizations and vaccines are used to intentionally cause harm to or control populations, including statements about vaccines that invoke a deliberate conspiracy;
- False claims which have been widely debunked about the adverse impacts or effects of receiving vaccinations; or
- False claims that COVID-19 is not real or not serious, and therefore that vaccinations are unnecessary.
The company will also “label or place a warning on Tweets that advance unsubstantiated rumors, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines.” – READ MORE
