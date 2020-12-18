In Leaked Audio, Julian Assange Warns Clinton State Department Lawyer About Cables Stolen From WikiLeaks

Leaked audio obtained by Project Veritas reveals that in 2011, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange warned the Hillary Clinton-led State Department that a rogue employee had stolen a trove of classified cables from the whistleblower organization and was about to release it.

Assange told State Department attorney Cliff Johnson that WikiLeaks had planned to release the cables with sensitive information redacted, and expressed concern over endangering people by what he believed to be a reckless release.

BREAKING: @Project_Veritas Obtains Recording Of Call Between @Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange & Lawyer In Hillary Clinton’s State Dept. Warns US Government Trouble Was Coming Their Way With Unredacted Release Of Classified Cables Stolen From Wikileaks pic.twitter.com/hx5u2fSzuC — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 16, 2020

“Yes, so the situation is that we have intelligence that the State Department Database Archive of 250,000 diplomatic cables including declassified cables is being spread around and is to the degree that we believe that within the next few days it will become public,” said Assange, adding “We’re not sure but the timing could be imminently or within the next few days to a week and there may be some possibility to stop it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --