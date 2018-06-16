Great News: The Fewest Americans In 8 Years Are Dependent On Government For Food

Food Stamp usage in America has fallen 7.8% since President Trump’s election – the fastest such drop in Americans’ dependence on the state for sustenance ever. Even better news, at 40.08 million people, this is the fewest Americans to rely on government food handouts since February 2010.

Of course, this dramatic decline in food stamp usage comes as the Trump administration pushes changes to the program, which as Dan Calabrese recently noted, are genius since – much to the chagrin of the left – you’re not supposed to like being on welfare!!– READ MORE

