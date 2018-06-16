HuffPost Editor Made Anti-Semitic Holocaust Jokes, Used Homophobic Slur, And Tweeted About Hating Cops

A Huffington Post editor used a homophobic slur, made anti-Semitic Holocaust jokes, and tweeted about hating police officers in old tweets, The Daily Caller has learned.

Philip Lewis currently serves as the front page editor for the widely popular left-leaning site Huffington Post.

Lewis’ Twitter page has a number of anti-Semitic jokes, including vile jokes about the Holocaust. – READ MORE

