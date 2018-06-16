True Pundit

Politics

HuffPost Editor Made Anti-Semitic Holocaust Jokes, Used Homophobic Slur, And Tweeted About Hating Cops

Posted on by
Share:

A Huffington Post editor used a homophobic slur, made anti-Semitic Holocaust jokes, and tweeted about hating police officers in old tweets, The Daily Caller has learned.

Philip Lewis currently serves as the front page editor for the widely popular left-leaning site Huffington Post.

Lewis’ Twitter page has a number of anti-Semitic jokes, including vile jokes about the Holocaust. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

EXCLUSIVE: HuffPost Editor Made Anti-Semitic Holocaust Jokes, Used Homophobic Slur, And Tweeted About Hating Cops
EXCLUSIVE: HuffPost Editor Made Anti-Semitic Holocaust Jokes, Used Homophobic Slur, And Tweeted About Hating Cops

'Where da jews, where da jews, where da jews at'

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: