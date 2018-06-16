Absurd Call For Fox News to Fire Kimberly Guilfoyle Over Don Jr. Romance Ignores History of Media-Politics Relations

The NY Daily News published a column Tuesday calling for the firing of Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle over her reported relationship with Donald Trump Jr.

After Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from her husband back in March, it was being reported last month that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were being seen together at various social events in New York City. Neither have exactly confirmed nor denied their relationship.

Now that Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly having sleepovers with Donald Trump Jr., the Fredo Corleone of the Trump boys, while she’s reporting on him, his father, his father’s sex scandals, and the Mueller investigation, what Fox News — that fair and balanced network — should do is bust her down to courtroom reporter. Or fire her.

That’s what the sex-scandal-plagued news network must do to maintain even the slightest shred of journalistic integrity. She can’t report on the most powerful family in the country while dating one of them.

NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell‘s husband Alan Greenspan served as the chairman of the Federal Reserve under Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush. Her colleague Chuck Todd is married to a Democratic lobbyist. Just recently, it was revealed that New York Times reporter Ali Watkins was having a relationship with former Senate Intelligence Committee aide James Wolfe, a current suspect in the DOJ’s investigation into congressional leaks. The list literally goes on and on, and back decades. – READ MORE

