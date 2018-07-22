‘GREAT HAIR!’ — Sarah Sanders Just Released A Statement That Gives SCOTUS Nominee Kavanaugh The Highest Praise In Trumpworld

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement Friday that gives SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh some of the highest praise in Trumpworld: having good hair.

. @PressSec sends out @nytimes article about what #SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s students think about him. Headline grabber: “GREAT HAIR!” pic.twitter.com/rsZzRNzGsQ

Sanders’ statement cites a New York Times piece that reported on the positive views that many of Kavanaugh’s former students at Harvard, Georgetown and Yale have on him. The headline of the press release reads, “GREAT HAIR!” – READ MORE

President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, returned a 110-page questionnaire along with thousands of pages of documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee late Friday evening.

Brett Kavanaugh said in his response to the Senate Judiciary Committee that no one from the Trump administration asked him about “any currently pending or specific case, legal issue, or question in a manner that could reasonably be interpreted as seeking any express or implied assurances concerning your position on such case, issue, or question.”

Kavanaugh previously served 12 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit which means he is vetted, however, the Democrats are still trying to delay his confirmation using several different strategies.

Kavanaugh also turned over speeches, interviews, hundreds of pages of published writings, and past court filings, Politico reported.

Kavanaugh wrote in his questionnaire that White House counsel Don McGahn first discussed a potential nomination with him late on June 27, the same day that Justice Anthony Kennedy officially announced a retirement from the Supreme Court. On July 8, the day before Trump named Kavanaugh, the nominee wrote that he spoke with the president in the morning and met that evening with the president and First Lady Melania Trump. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1