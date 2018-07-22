NASA may have just caught a nearby star eating an entire planet

Now, for the first time ever, NASA may have caught a star in the act of eating a planet. Thanks to the powerful Chandra X-ray Observatory which was launched way back in 1999, scientists believe that they’ve determined why a long-studied star occasionally dims, and for longer and longer periods of time, and it sure is wild.

The star, called RW Aur A, is thought to be quite young, and its location just 450 light years from Earth has allowed astronomers to study it for many decades. What they’ve seen over the years has been pretty odd: RW Aur A dips in brightness every few decades, but those dips are increasingly dim and they last long and longer.

The Chandra X-ray Observatory has allowed researchers to study the dimming in greater detail than ever before. The latest data has given the scientists reason to believe that the dimming is caused by a growing cloud of debris circling the star, and that material is likely the remains of a young planet that the star is in the midst of destroying.

“Computer simulations have long predicted that planets can fall into a young star, but we have never before observed that,” Hans Moritz Guenther of MIT, and lead researcher on the study, explains. “If our interpretation of the data is correct, this would be the first time that we directly observe a young star devouring a planet or planets.” – READ MORE

The search for evidence of past life on Mars is a long, complicated endeavor that NASA has devoted an incredible amount of time and money to. That investment may pay off one day soon, but in the meantime we’ll have to settle for all the cool non-living sights Mars has to offer, like these “spiders” captured by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

They’re still creepy and crawly, the spiders NASA is talking about here aren’t living arachnids; they’re bizarre geographical formations that are the result of frozen carbon dioxide that rests below the Martian soil

“Called ‘araneiform terrain,’ describes the spider-like radiating mounds that form when carbon dioxide ice below the surface heats up and releases,” NASA explains in a post. “This is an active seasonal process not seen on Earth. Like dry ice on Earth, the carbon dioxide ice on Mars sublimates as it warms (changes from solid to gas) and the gas becomes trapped below the surface.”

Over time the trapped carbon dioxide gas builds in pressure and is eventually strong enough to break through the ice as a jet that erupts dust. The gas is released into the atmosphere and darker dust may be deposited around the vent or transported by winds to produce streaks. The loss of the sublimated carbon dioxide leaves behind these spider-like features etched into the surface. – READ MORE

\ paper, which was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research, focuses on the Viking Program which successfully landed a pair of spacecraft on the Martian surface. Once there, the landers were designed to analyze the planet’s soil and, ideally, discover organic remains that pointed to the presence of life long ago. Things may have gone very wrong from there.

The paper’s lead author proposes that, when the Viking landers heated the soil samples in order to analyze the vapors they produced, they actually caused an ignition. A type of combustible salt called perchlorate was found in the Martian soil back in 2008, but that was decades after the Viking landers had performed their sample readings. The paper suggests that it’s possible the Viking landers accidentally burned up the samples they were trying to test. Whoops!

As Tech Times points out, when the landers relayed their readings back to Earth they were devoid of evidence of organic life. Later missions to the Red Planet did indeed reveal the presence of organic molecules, but those obviously wouldn’t have been present in the Viking data if it had accidentally roasted the samples it was supposed to be analyzing. – READ MORE

