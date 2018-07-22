WATCH: Socialist Darling Trips Over Herself As She Takes Her First Steps On The Campaign Trail

In an embarrassing gaffe that is being ridiculed by left and right, far left New York candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accidentally misidentified what party she is campaigning for.

Here in Kansas City with @Ocasio2018 to support @BrentWelder and flip this seat in November. pic.twitter.com/RwH5NIhmoo — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 20, 2018

After her shocking upset in New York’s 14th congressional district that unseated party boss Rep. Joe Crowley (D), Ocasio-Cortez has gone on to campaign for other similarly far left candidates wishing to bend the politics of the Democratic party.

But on one campaign stop with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), she appeared to forget, or simply misstate, what party she was campaigning for.

“Hello everybody,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “um, so excited to be hopping on here, Senator Sanders’ account, and we’re here in Kansas City to rally for Brent Welder, we’re gonna flip this seat red in November!” – READ MORE

In a campaign speech, Ocasio-Cortez seemed to compare Kansas helping to end slavery across the U.S. to voters electing Democrats like Thompson to Congress.

“I learned that Kansas was founded over the struggle of the conscience of this nation,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to a history class she took in grade school. “It was when we were deciding who we wanted to be as a country. It was when we were deciding who we wanted to be with the Kansas-Nebraska Act. The people who were … leading this nation said, ‘You decide’ to the people.”

“‘Are we going to be a slave state or are we going to be a free state?’ And it was in 1861 that the people of Kansas decided that we were going to be a free nation,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

“Back then, the people of Kansas were the tipping point for the future of this nation. Today, they are again,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I am confident and I am hopeful in the ability of every person in this room to knock on their neighbors’ door.”

Ocasio-Cortez then rattled off the numerous socialist programs that she and fellow Democrats say they are pushing for in the 2018 midterm elections before invoking the end of slavery once again.

“We want to be a nation that approves and expands Medicare for all. We are a nation that will not stop until every child born with the opportunity to go to college or trade school free of cost,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And we will not rest, we will not rest until every person in this country is paid a living wage…”

“But what this moment requires of us, just as it was in 1861, what this moment requires of us is for everyday people to do more than they have ever done before to reclaim the soul of this nation,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.- READ MORE

