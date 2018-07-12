Grassley: ‘Five or Six’ Dems Will Support Kavanaugh If GOP Gets to 50 Votes

Grassley said something would have to “very dramatically go wrong” for Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) to oppose the nomination.

“I think that we can’t count on any Democrats until we get the 50 votes we need, and then we’ll get five or six of them,” Grassley said. “Otherwise, I don’t think we can count on them.” – READ MORE